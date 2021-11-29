Optas LLC Has $8.52 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $156.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

