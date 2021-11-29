Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.70

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 33042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $760.66 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -975.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.