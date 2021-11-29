Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.96. Organogenesis shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,077 shares traded.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Organogenesis by 247.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

