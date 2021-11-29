OriginTrail Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $608.86 million and $25.53 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,853,921 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

