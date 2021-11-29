Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $76.53 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

