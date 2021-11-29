OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,804 shares of company stock valued at $547,572. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

