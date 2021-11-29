Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.40. Oscar Health shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 954 shares.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 305,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,656,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,274,172 shares of company stock worth $39,436,795.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.