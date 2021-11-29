OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

