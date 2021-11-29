Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Osiris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.