Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after buying an additional 767,522 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

