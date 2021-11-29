Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OXBDF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

