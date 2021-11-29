Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.30 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.