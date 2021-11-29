Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

