Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $113.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.87 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

