Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,979 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of AutoNation worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $12,697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 93.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $127.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.