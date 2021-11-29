Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,205,051 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,205,051 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of PDC Energy worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PDCE opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

