Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

PTLC opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

