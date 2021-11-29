PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Reaches $75.05 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $75.05 million and $1.74 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00063291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00097133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.31 or 0.07501126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.00 or 1.00152363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.