Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Panda Yield has a market cap of $19,601.83 and $1,052.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00229647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.