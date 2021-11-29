PANTHEON X (XPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $1,825.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003043 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,417,333 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.