PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Average PT from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

