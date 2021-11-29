Parachute (PAR) One Day Volume Tops $233,306.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $233,306.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034929 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,685,936 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.