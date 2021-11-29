Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

