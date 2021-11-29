Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after purchasing an additional 754,179 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,900 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 230,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,245,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,804,000 after acquiring an additional 362,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

