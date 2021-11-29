Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after purchasing an additional 754,179 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,900 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 230,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,245,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,804,000 after acquiring an additional 362,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
