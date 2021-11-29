Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

