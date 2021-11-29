Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Boot Barn worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,267.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 121,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

