Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of UniFirst worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UNF opened at $192.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $181.20 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

