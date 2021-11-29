Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $4,582,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 216,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $54.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

