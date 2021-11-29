Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,648,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 95,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $836.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.25 and a 1-year high of $915.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $847.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

