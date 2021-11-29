Partners Group’s (PGPHF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,677.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 147. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,060.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,700.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,648.90.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

