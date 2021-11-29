Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Paychex were worth $29,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.45 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

