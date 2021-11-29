Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $41.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.