PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $189.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

