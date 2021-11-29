PayPoint (LON:PAY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

LON PAY opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PayPoint has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a market capitalization of £434.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 690.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,051.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44). Insiders have purchased 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,859 over the last three months.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

