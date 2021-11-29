PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires $62,300.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12.

PCB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. 24,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,973. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

PCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

