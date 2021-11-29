PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Purchases 10,300 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee purchased 10,719 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12.

PCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $331.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

