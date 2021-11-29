PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0457 on Top Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00235060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

