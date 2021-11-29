Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $11,186,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 364,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 302,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

PEB stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

