PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0021

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 271.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $91.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 82.5% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.54 or 0.07526651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.60 or 0.99858512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

