Pembina Pipeline (PPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

11/23/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

11/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

10/25/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

10/20/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.92. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The company has a market cap of C$21.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

