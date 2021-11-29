Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.
Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.