Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

