PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0609 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $7,589.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 191.9% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00229309 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

