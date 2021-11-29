Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

