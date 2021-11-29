PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 205,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,693. PetroTal has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.