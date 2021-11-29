Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PAHGF stock remained flat at $$6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.