Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 148,450.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $622.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

