Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.93

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 1720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.