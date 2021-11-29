PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 391.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PGP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.71. 34,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,514. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.