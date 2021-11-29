Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $10,930.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00311386 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005407 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,019,683 coins and its circulating supply is 432,759,247 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

