Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 262.3% in November

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 262.3% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MAV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,722. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

